MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,247,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,555. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.