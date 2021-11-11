MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. UBS Group AG grew its position in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MultiPlan by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,034,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 730,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MultiPlan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

