Murphy Oil Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

MUR stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

