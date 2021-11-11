Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.99

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $179.20, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.22.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

