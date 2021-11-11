Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday.

Myomo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,799. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

