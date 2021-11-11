Myriad Price Hits $0.0033 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Myriad has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $41,829.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.