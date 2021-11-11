NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

