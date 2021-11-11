Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

