National Bank Financial Lowers Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target to $2.00

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKU. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Akumin stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

