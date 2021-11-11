National Bank Financial Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 181.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

