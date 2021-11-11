National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.86. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

