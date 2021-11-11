National Bank Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $45.79 on Thursday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of National Bank worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

