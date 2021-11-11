National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
NYSE:NGG opened at $65.01 on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
