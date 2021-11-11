National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.01 on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

