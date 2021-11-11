National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PG&E were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

