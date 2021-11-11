National Pension Service Buys 2,695 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,016,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 109,093.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.