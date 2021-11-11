National Pension Service Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,852,322 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

