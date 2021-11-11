Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $903.11 million, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

