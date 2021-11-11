Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NLS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 3,883,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nautilus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of Nautilus worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

