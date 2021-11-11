Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,465.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $31.29 million and $295,465.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00020438 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,143,601 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

