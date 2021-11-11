NCC Group (LON:NCC) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 340 ($4.44). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

LON NCC opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.27 million and a P/E ratio of 71.57. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

