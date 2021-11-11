Neblio (NEBL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $546,485.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Neblio has a market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $546,485.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00025021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,619,122 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,803 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

