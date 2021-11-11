Neo (NEO) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Neo has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $517.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $48.12 or 0.00074441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00071511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

