NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 92,000 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

