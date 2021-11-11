NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Sells $730,748.48 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40.
NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
