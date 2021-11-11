NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Sells $730,748.48 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

