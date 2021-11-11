Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $823.73 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $823.73 million and approximately $155.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,004.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,742.38 or 0.07295458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00408372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.54 or 0.01043840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00411643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.89 or 0.00273657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00322794 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,409,644,337 coins and its circulating supply is 28,542,680,360 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

