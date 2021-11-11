NEST Protocol Price Down 6.3% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00225119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00091636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.