Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nevro by 414.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nevro by 231.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.