Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Truist Financial now has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $98.50 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 8984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.
In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.