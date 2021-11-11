Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Truist Financial now has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $98.50 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 8984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

