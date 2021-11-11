New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $120.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $346,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

