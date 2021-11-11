NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.20. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

