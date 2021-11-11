NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 34,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

