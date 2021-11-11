NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.37

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and traded as high as $55.60. NEXT shares last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.