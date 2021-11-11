NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

