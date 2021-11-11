NFC Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

