NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,329.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $43,329.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $62.69 or 0.00097067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

