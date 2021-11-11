NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.65. NICE reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $20.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.42. 9,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.03.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.