Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 1,319 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $15,893.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

