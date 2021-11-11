Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 1,319 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $15,893.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
