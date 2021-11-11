Nicholas Macpherson GCB Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,311.73).

LON SAIN opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £918.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 532.56 ($6.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 501.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

