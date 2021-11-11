Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $433,876.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00226002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00092282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

