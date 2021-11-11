Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 173,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 11.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 41.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
