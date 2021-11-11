Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

JWN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 113,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,529.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,489,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 807,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

