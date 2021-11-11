Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stride by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Stride stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

