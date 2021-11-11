Northern Trust Corp Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CTRN opened at $83.15 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $754.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

