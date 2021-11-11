Northern Trust Corp Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

