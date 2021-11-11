Northern Trust Corp Has $15.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

