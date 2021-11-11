Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,469 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Viad worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE VVI opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

