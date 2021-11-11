Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,663 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,325. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

