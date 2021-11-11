NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DNOW opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

