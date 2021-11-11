Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Enstar Group worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESGR opened at $237.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

