Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after purchasing an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

